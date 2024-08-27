Three youngsters from Maharashtra drown in stream in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 04:49 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Three youngsters from Maharashtra were drowned in a stream while fishing at Pochera village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Tuesday.

Police said one of the youngsters accidentally fell down in the stream when he was fishing in it. The other two drowned when they tried to save him. Expert divers initially brought out the body of one youngster from the stream. They managed to retrieve the other two bodies later.

The identity of the youngsters is yet to be established. The youngsters were from Maharashtra and were visiting their relatives at Bandalnagpur in Thamsi mandal.