Three youth killed as two-wheeler falls into valley

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Anantagiri: Three youngsters died when their motorcycle accidentally fell into a valley at Hukupeta in Alluri Seetharama Raju district here Sunday morning.

All of them were residents of Lower Saltangi village in Boorja Panchayat of Hukumpeta mandal.

They went to Borra Caves triple riding on the bike and after witnessing the Maha Shivaratri festivities there, were returning in the morning.

While negotiating a bend on the outskirts of Rayapadu under the Lungaparti panchayat limits, the speeding bike shot into a valley resulting in the death of Buttanna, Ganesh and Rambabu on the spot.