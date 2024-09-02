| Waterfalls In Ananthagiri Hills Overflow After Two Days Of Heavy Rains In Telangana

Authorities have advised visitors to exercise caution while trekking in the area due to the increased water flow and slippery conditions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 04:05 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Water streams in the Ananthagiri Hills, located in the Vikarabad district, are brimming with an overflow after two days of continuous rainfall.

One of the key attractions, the waterfall along the trekking route, is now flowing at full capacity. The Kotepally Reservoir has reached its maximum capacity and is currently overflowing.

Videos of the water streams at the tourist spot are circulating widely on social media. Authorities have advised visitors to exercise caution while trekking in the area due to the increased water flow and slippery conditions.