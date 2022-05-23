Hyderabad: Interstate drug racket busted, 470 kg marijuana seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: A drug racket, which used women to pose as families while smuggling marijuana, was was busted by the Rachakonda Police at Hayathnagar on Sunday. The police seized 470 kg of marijuana and arrested 10 persons, with three suspects still at large.

The arrested persons were N Rahul (24), an agricultural worker and drug supplier from Alluri Seetharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, Ch.Srikanth (21), a car driver from Ghatkesar, who helped in smuggling the marijuana, Shaik Nawazuddin (35) a car driver from Sangareddy district, Vinayak (32), driver from Karnataka, B.Kishan (26), auto driver from Nalgonda, B.Naga (27) driver from Nalgonda, G.Sai Ajay (21) a food delivery executive from Borabanda, Sainath Chowhan (21), an electrician from Keesara, J.Ravali (20), from Keesara and D.Sangeetha (20), from Ghatkesar. The absconding suspects were Akash Kumar from Karnataka, Raju and Sanyasi Rao, both from Odisha.

According to the police, Ashok Kumar along with his associates Nawazuddin, Vinayak, Kishan and Naga procured marijuana from agency areas of Andhra Pradesh at low rates and sold it at higher rates in other parts of the country.

G.Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said the gang used the women for the sole purpose of giving a ‘family touch’ while smuggling the drugs in cars and to evade police checking.

On Sunday, Srikanth, Sai Nath, Sai Ajay, Ravali and Sangeetha went into the interiors of Donkarayi agency area of East Godavari and procured 470 kg of marijuana from Rahul, Raju and Sanyani Rao at Rs.3,000 per kg.

“They planned to sell the drug in Mumbai at Rs.20,000 per kg.” the official said, adding that investigation revealed that the gang had smuggled and sold nearly 100 kg of marijuana in the last 20 days.