Thrilled to have delivered a hit with Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana

By ANI Published Date - 06:40 AM, Thu - 7 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll. He managed to tickle audiences’ funny bone with his latest release ‘Dream Girl 2’, which entered the Rs 100 crore club recently.

On delivering a hit, Ayushmann said, “Every actor wants to script a success story with each film. I want my films to be seen by the widest possible set of audience and I want to receive a lot of love for my work.

It’s only natural that I do so because I get validation about my work from people.” He added, Delivering a hit is a litmus test of stardom and content and I’m thrilled to have delivered a hit with Dream Girl 2. I share this special moment with my producer Ekta Kapoor, my director Raaj Shaandilyaa, my co-star Ananya Pandey and the brilliant cast of the film including Paresh Rawal sir, Vijay Raaz sir, Rajpal Yadav sir, Asrani sir, Annu Kapoor sir, Seema Pahwa ji, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi ji to name a few.

I think we all will cherish this moment forever. I’m really proud to have worked with such amazing actors in Dream Girl 2 and delivered a wholesome entertaining film for people to enjoy and cherish.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.