Thwarted jewelry store heist: Hyderabad police arrest two suspects in sensational Burkha-clad robbery attempt

However, when the jewelry store owner escaped from the attackers and rushed out shouting for help, the suspects drove off on a bike.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 07:58 PM

Hyderabad: It was a native of Mumbai, settled in Hyderabad after trying out jobs in the United States, China and African nations, who along with his accomplices targeted a jewelry store at Kompally on Thursday.

The vain bid to loot Jagadamba Jewelers became sensational when visuals from CCTV camera footage of two men, one of them clad in burkha, went viral. Entering the store as customers, the duo threatened the owner with a knife and tried to take the jewelry.

The police having identified three persons in the case and arresting two of them, on Saturday said the assailants then drove for around a kilometer, parked the bike there and escaped in an auto rickshaw.

“Sixteen teams were formed to crack the case and around 160 CCTV camera footage was checked to identify and track down the suspects,” said N. Koti Reddy, Medchal DCP.

Nazim Aziz Kotadia (36) and Shaik Sohail (23) were arrested while their associate Salman went absconding. According to Reddy, said Aziz and Sohail came in an auto belonging to Salman till Medchal and then took a bike that they had parked in Medchal outskirts.

Aziz wore a burkha and rode pillion while Sohail drove the bike to the jewelry store. Previously, Aziz was allegedly involved in a similar offence at Chaderghat and was arrested early in 2024.

The police got some leads after going through the interrogation report and photographs available with the Hyderabad police.

“After identifying Aziz, we managed to arrest him while Sohail was arrested later,” he said.

The gang had identified 10 shops in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, and conducted a recce before finalising Jagadamba Jewelers at Medchal.

The police said Aziz, a native of Mumbai had moved around America, China and Africa for job purposes. His parents stay in the United States and in 2023, having married a woman from Hyderabad, Aziz has been living here. He told the police that he took to crime after suffering losses in business.