Charminar police nab six, recover stolen vehicles in swift operation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 09:06 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Charminar police apprehended six persons including two people who purchased stolen property and recovered five motorcycles and scooters from them.

The arrested person Mohd Abdullah Khan (19) of Golconda along with three juveniles was stealing the motorcycles and scooters from different places in the city and selling it to two scrap dealers Mohammed Mahmood Khan (28) and Mohd Imran (34) of Golconda, ACP Charminar, Rudra Bhaskar, said.

On information, the police caught Abdullah along with the three juveniles who admitted to stealing the vehicles and selling to Mahmood and Imran. All the three are arrested and remanded.