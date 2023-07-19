60-year-old man killed in a tiger attack in Chandrapur

The tiger that killed a man on June 15 was captured by forest officials after it was tranquilised in Sindewahi range on Tuesday.

By PTI Updated On - 12:23 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Chandrapur: A 60-year-old man has been killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Besides, a tiger that killed a man in Chandrapur last month was captured by forest officials on Tuesday, they said.

In the latest incident of human-animal conflict, a tiger attacked shepherd Rushi Kishan Devtale, belonging to Bamangaon village in Chimur tehsil, on Tuesday when he went to a protected forest area in Kolara range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), a range forest officer said.

The man died on the spot, he said.

Forest personnel later sent the body for postmortem, the official said.

In another development, tiger ‘FL-2’ that killed a man here on June 15 was captured after being tranquilised by a forest team in Sindewahi range on Tuesday, a forest department release said.

The full grown tiger was caged and shifted to a zoo in Nagpur after a medical examination late Tuesday evening, it said.