Tiger mauls woman to death in Maharashtra; third kill in 24 hours

The victim was Swarupa Yeletiwar (50). She was attacked by the tiger on Thursday in the afternoon, triggering panic among locals.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In the third such instance in the last 24 hours, a woman was mauled to death by a tiger when she was gathering cotton balls in a field at Khedi village in Sawli Taluq of Chandrapur district on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, in two separate incidents, two elderly persons were mauled to death by a tiger in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. The victims were Baburao Buddaji Kamble (68), a resident of Rudrapur village in Sawali Taluq and Lahanu Sopankar (54) from Kantapet village in Mool Taluq of Chandrapur district.

Kamble died on the spot when a tiger attacked him while he was attending to nature’s call on the fringes of the forest at the village on Thursday around 6 am. Lahanu was also killed on the spot when a tiger pounced on him on Wednesday evening. He was grazing cattle in the forest.