Thalapathy68: Vijay joins hands with director Venkat Prabhu

Leo is going to be special for the Thalapathy fans since it is connected to Vikram and Kaithi in Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:00 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay is signing back-to-back pan-Indian films, going with the trend. The superstar is currently making his 67th film titled Leo with the director Lokesh Kanagaraj with whom he made Master earlier. Leo is going to be special for the Thalapathy fans since it is connected to Vikram and Kaithi in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe.

However, Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th film is going to be much excited than this. For the last few days, there have been speculations on social media that Thalapathy Vijay accepted a project under Venkat Prabhu’s direction. There were even a couple of other names, Atlee and Sudha Kongara on the list.

Today, Thalapathy Vijay made an official statement about his next film by releasing a video. The video shows Vijay solving a sudoku puzzle and thereby revealing the details of his next film.

Thalapathy68 is going to be directed by Venkat Prabhu. AGS Entertainment is going to produce the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for the film.

Thalapathy68 is now trending on all social media platforms with this announcement.