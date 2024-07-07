| Tiger On The Prowl In Asifabad Villagers Urged Not To Venture Deep Into Forests

Local people urged not to venture deep into forest following movement of wild cat in Kagaznagar range

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 01:03 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest officials have urged people not to venture deep into forests alone, following the movement of a tiger in the Kagaznagar range.

Kagaznagar Forest Range Officer Rama Devi requested people dwelling in the forest’s fringe villages not to venture into the wild in view of the movement of the tiger in the forests near Ankusapur, Nandiguda, Gondhi, Narlapur, Charigaon, Kosini, Regulaguda, Ootpalli and Vempalli villages.

The forest officials also urged the local people to instantly share any information relating to pugmarks and the movement of tigers in the region. They requested villagers not to harm the wild cat.

They warned that hunting wild animals was a punishable offence and said a tiger had migrated from neighbouring Maharashtra and made the forests of Kagaznagar its home for long now.

A one-and half-year-old female cub and a six-year-old male tiger were found dead in the forests near Dharegaon village on January 6 and 8, respectively. The cause of the death of the second tiger was suspected to be poisoning, while a territorial fight was attributed to the death of the first one.