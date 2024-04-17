Movement of tiger triggers panic among locals in Asifabad

He urged the public not to harm the tiger and to avoid sudden confrontation with it. The people in Ankusapur, Narapur and Gondi villages are on the edge following the movement of the tiger.

17 April 2024

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Movement of a tiger triggered panic among locals in Ankusapur and surrounding villages in Kaghaznagar mandal on Tuesday night.

In-charge FDO Appalakonda said the cub of a tiger residing in the local forests was moving on the forest fringes. Except for two-wheelers, traffic on Kaghaznagar-Kanargaon-Wankidi road was prohibited from 6 pm to 6 am as a precautionary measure

They requested the forest officials to divert the wild animal into the forest and to prevent human loss.

Farmers said that they were hesitating to enter farms in the daytime.

Sources said that the tiger was stepping outside the forests to quench its thirst from irrigation projects, especially the Kumram Bheem irrigation project at Ada village in Asifabad mandal. Pugmarks of wild animals were recorded around the project.