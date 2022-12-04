‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame Sajjad Delafrooz roped in for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’?

The shooting of the second instalment, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, is currently under way.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

After Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' became a blockbuster, fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel. The shooting of the second instalment, 'Pushpa: The Rule', is currently under way.

According to a source, ‘Pushpa 2’ makers have cast Bollywood actor Sajjad Delafrooz, who was earlier seen in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Special Ops’.

Thanks to his performances, charm, and good looks, the actor has been gaining popularity. And if the ongoing buzz is to be believed, Sajjad has been roped in for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ to play a key role.

Detailed information about his role is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer in this forthcoming film. However, no official announcement or confirmation regarding the same has yet been made.

On the work front, apart from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Sajjad was also seen in a web series called ‘Special OPS’, besides the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’.