Allu Arjun and Rashmika are all smiles during promotions of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in Russia

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:37 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: The makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ are gearing up for the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film in Russia and they are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success. After holding a successful press conference for the film, the makers are all set for the promotions of the film. On the first day of the promotion, the team, including the lead stars of the film, is excited to talk about their blockbuster film.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the happy pictures of the super enthusiastic ‘Pushpa’ team on their first day of promotions. In the caption, they wrote “Happy faces at the Day 1 of promotions in Moscow ❤… #PushpaTheRise Russian Language Special premiere show today in Moscow … Book tickets for #PushpaInRussia – https://kinoteatr.ru/film/festival-indiyskogo-kino-pushpa/ Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1 (sic)”

‘Pushpa’ has roared louder and louder with each passing day since the time it hit the Indian screens in December 2021. After creating a lot of craze across the boundaries and demographics, the film had a special premiere in Moscow on December 1 and another one at St. Petersburg on December 3 in the presence of the cast and crew. The movie will be premiered in the opening ceremony of the 5th Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities, and will be released in Russia on December 8.

While the craze of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive further updates as the team is also gearing up for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.