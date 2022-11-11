Tight security arrangements for PM’s visit to Ramagundam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:20 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

(File Photo) Elaborate arrangements have been made for the tour programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled in Ramagundam

Peddapalli: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the tour programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled in the Ramagundam coal belt town on Saturday.

Besides dedicating the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) to the nation, the PM will lay the foundation for national highway and railway projects at Mahatma Gandhi stadium in NTPC where he will also address the public.

The district administration in coordination with RFCL management and the police department have made all arrangements for the tour programme. In the wake of the call by national trade unions and Singareni workers to block the tour, Ramagundam Police have made tight security arrangements.

Six SPs, eight Additional SPs, 31 DSPs, 92 CIs, 229 SIs, 400 ASIs, 1,178 constables and 102 home guards will be among 2,500 police personnel deployed for the PM’s programme.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner S Chandrashekhar Reddy said those heading for the meeting venue should do so in advance since traffic movement would be stalled at the time of the chief guest’s arrival.

The public have to enter the NTPC township through NTPC ‘B’ gate. People having vehicle passes issued by the police department would be allowed through NTPC ‘A’ gate.