Tillotama Shome showers praise on her ‘The Night Manager’ co-actors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Two powerhouses, two different sides, one massive clash – witness loggerheads Shelly Rungta and Shantanu Sengupta get into the cinematic showdown of the year! Get ready to check-in as Disney+ Hotstar introduces you to the spiralling world of revenge, deception and revelation with its spy thriller Hotstar Specials’ ‘The Night Manager’.

A Hindi language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel ‘The Night Manager’, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. ‘The Night Manager’ is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

When you work with an ensemble cast and differentiated cast, one makes beautiful fun memories, says Tillotama Shome who is all praises for her eclectic cast members of ‘The Night Manager’.

Talking about her co-actors, Tillotama says, “Anil Kapoor is not just physically youthful but has an appetite to engage with new currents and actors. His curiosity is humbling. Aditya can make you really nervous with the amount of homework he does. And that makes you work harder. Saswata da and I had no scenes in this sadly, but he is the warmest. I had such a wonderful time working with Anand Potdhuke. Our directors Sandeep and Priyanka went above and beyond to keep everyone comfortable.”