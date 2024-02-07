| Tillu Square Theatrical Trailer To Be Out On This Day

‘Tillu Square’ theatrical trailer to be out on this day

Directed by Mallik Ram, the movie also features Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, Raj Tirandasu, and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: The makers of Tollywood actor Siddu Jonnalagadda‘s upcoming film ‘Tillu Square’ theatrical trailer to be out on this day’ have announced the release date for the theatrical trailer on Wednesday, coinciding with his birthday.

Alongside the trailer announcement, they also unveiled a glimpse video of Siddu.

Directed by Mallik Ram, the movie also features Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, Raj Tirandasu, and others.

Presented by Srikara Studios and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the ‘DJ Tillu’ sequel ‘Tillu Square’ is set to hit theatres on March 29.

Wishing a very happy birthday to our Tillu Anna from Malkajigiri Tillu fans Association. Here's to another year of non-stop fun & madness! 🤩🕺 Glimpse Out Now ▶️ https://t.co/QVebd8864D #TilluSquare Trailer Out on 14th February! 🥳#Siddu @anupamahere @MallikRam99… pic.twitter.com/bbs31Lrsov — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 7, 2024