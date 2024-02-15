Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sithara Entertainments’ ‘Tillu Square’ unleashes MADness once again

The team took their time to sculpt the film with enough entertaining moments and Tillu-style one-liners to give audiences another mesmerising experience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 04:16 PM

Hyderabad: Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has delivered a sensational blockbuster with ‘DJ Tillu’ and his character Tillu has acquired a cult following among the youth. People enjoyed his antics and histrionics, so much that they have been imitating him in daily life and “Atluntadi Manathoni” has become a common catchphrase among many Tillu fans.

After receiving such tremendous success, the team has decided to deliver a worthy sequel – ‘Tillu Square‘. The team took their time to sculpt the film with enough entertaining moments and Tillu-style one-liners to give audiences another mesmerising experience.

The team behind ‘Tillu Square’ released the theatrical trailer at Sree Ramulu theatre in Hyderabad on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

From the trailer, we can clearly see that the movie is set to deliver another big blockbuster entertainer from ‘Tillu’ franchise. Anupama Parameswaran is playing the leading lady role and she has decided to change her on-screen image as girl-next-door with this film.

Along with her looks, her body language and the intense sensuous chemistry she has with the leading actor Siddhu are highlights of this trailer.

The makers tease enough that Tillu is once again involved in another swarm of problems involving a romantic relationship but they hold the interest perfectly, without revealing too much.

The songs composed by Ram Miriyala are going viral already and popular music composer S Thaman is composing background score for the film.

Mallik Ram is directing the film and from the trailer, we can say that he took the action stakes higher from the original, and also delivered required oomph factor.

Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is handling cinematography while Naveen Nooli is editing it. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, with Srikara Studios s presenting it.

‘Tillu Square’ is scheduled for a grand release worldwide on March 29.

Check out the trailer of ‘Tillu Square’ here –