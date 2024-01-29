Siddhu Jonnalagadda congratulates ‘Mr. Gangsta’ Chiranjeevi on Padma Vibhushan

Siddhu posted a BTS video of himself meeting the superstar and taking a selfie on Monday in addition to an adorable photo of the two of them.

Hyderabad: The ‘DJ Tillu’ renown Siddhu Jonnalagadda has joined the long list of national celebrities who have wished Mega Star Chiranjeevi well on his selection as the recipient of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award. Siddhu posted a BTS video of himself meeting the superstar and taking a selfie on Monday in addition to an adorable photo of the two of them. The picture of the couple giving the camera a peace sign went viral on social media platforms.

“Absolutely Delighted and Inspired by MegaStar Chiranjeevi Garu being honoured with the Padma Vibhushan Award. Lucky to be working in the Film Industry In his time Mr. Gangsta! @chiranjeevikonidela (sic),” Siddhu captioned the photo on Instagram.

“Mr gang star and chota gang star (sic),” commented a fan on the post. “Anna dj tillu lo chiranjeevi sir acting chesthunara (sic),” wondered a fan.

On the work front, Siddhu’s much-awaited ‘Tillu Square’ co-starring Anupama Parameswaran is set to hit the screens on March 29. Post its theatrical release, the film is set to stream on Netflix, as per reports.