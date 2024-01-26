Siddu Jonnalagadda-starrer ‘Tillu Square’ gets new release date

Sithara Entertainments, the production house behind the film, took to the X platform to officially announce the updated release date.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 08:47 PM

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated sequel to Siddu Jonnalagadda‘s ‘DJ Tillu,’ titled ‘Tillu Square,’ has generated heightened excitement among fans as it gets a new release date.

Initially slated for February 9, the movie’s release has been pushed to March 9, adding to the anticipation and buzz surrounding its arrival.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house behind the film, took to the X platform to officially announce the updated release date, creating a wave of curiosity among eager fans.

Helmed by director Malik Ram, ‘Tillu Square’ boasts a stellar cast featuring Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, Raj Tirandasu, and others in prominent roles.