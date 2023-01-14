| Time For Centre To Show Commitment To Telangana Says Ktr

Minister KT Rama Rao said the State was witnessing rapid development in the industrial sector through its innovative policies right from the inception of the State of Telangana

Updated On - 08:27 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Reminding the Narendra Modi led-government at the Centre of its assurances to the people of Telangana, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday wrote to union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that the forthcoming union Budget was the right occasion for the Centre to prove its commitment towards Telangana’s development.

Seeking allocation of funds and projects to the State, especially in the industrial sector, the Minister said the State was witnessing rapid development in the industrial sector through its innovative policies right from the inception of the State of Telangana. In tune with the investments coming into the State, infrastructure development was being taken up extensively.

It was as part of this initiative that the country’s largest textile park at Warangal and the world’s largest single pharma cluster, the Hyderabad Pharma City, were being established in the State, the Minister said.

“Such mega industrial parks not only aid in Telangana’s development, but with their national significance also facilitate the development of the industrial sector in the country as well,” Rama Rao said.

If the Centre truly believed in its ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbharbharat’ slogans, progressive States like Telangana should be supported and encouraged, he said, adding that when States like Telangana become strong and surge ahead with development, the nation’s progress too would shift gears.

In a short span, Telangana, with its industry-friendly policies and rapid progress in the sector, had emerged as a crucial contributor in the country’s industrial development. Considering these factors, the State should be allocated adequate funds and projects in the union Budget, he said.

“In the past eight union budgets, despite repeated requests for allocation of funds through incentives to the Telangana government, no significant assistance was extended,” Rama Rao said, adding that since the Modi government would be presenting its last union Budget, he wanted the BJP government to respond positively to the different issues that would contribute to Telangana’s development.

The Minister also listed industrial corridors, industrial parks and various other projects spread across the State that required budgetary support from the Centre.

TS Projects requiring budgetary support:

• Rs.500 crore for basic amenities at the Rs 9500 crore-NIMZ, Zaheerabad project

• Budgetary support for Hyderabad–Warangal industrial corridor and Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor. Allocation of at least 50 percent of Rs 5,000 crore estimated to join two nodes of Hyderabad Pharma City and NIMZ Zaheerabad

• Rs 1,500 crore out of Rs 5,000 crore for development of Hyderabad–Vijayawada industrial corridor

• Gas for Common Effluent Treatment Plant in Jadcherla Industrial Park

• Sanction and upgradation of Brownfield Manufacturing Clusters

• Reopening of Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad

• National Design Centre in Hyderabad

• Budgetary support for Hyderabad Pharma City

• Include Hyderabad in proposed Defence Industrial Production corridor

• Support for Kakatiya Mega Textile Park; There is provision for Rs 500 crore as capital; Allot Rs 300 crore in budget

• Sanction a Mega Powerloom Cluster including Textile Park, Weaving Park and Apparel Park in Sircilla under the Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme

• Upgradation of powerlooms under the IN-SITU Scheme

• Sanction Block Level Handloom Clusters under NHDP

• Establish Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT)

• Exempt Handlooms Sector from GST

• National Aviation University campus in Hyderabad

• Revive ITIR project or sanction an equivalent scheme

• Establish an Integrated Steel Plant by SAIL at Khammam as per AP Reorganization Act

• Special incentives for industrial sector in the State