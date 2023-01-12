Hyderabad E-Prix an achievement for India, says KTR

The Minister said in October last, many countries across the globe had competed to host the championship and eventually Hyderabad was selected.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:13 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Source: PTI.

Hyderabad: Welcoming all to the ABB FIA Formula E world championship 2023 to be hosted in Hyderabad on February 11, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said in October last, many countries across the globe had competed to host the championship and eventually Hyderabad was selected.

“This is not an achievement for Hyderabad or Telangana but for India,” said Rama Rao at the “30 days to go countdown” event held at Gateway of India, Mumbai.

The race will be held on February 11 in Hyderabad alongside the picturesque Hussain Sagar. As many as 22 drivers, 11 teams from nine nations will be racing in the all new Gen3 era Formula E cars.

It is part of a four-year agreement that will see the event held in India through 2026, said Rama Rao. The Minister also said Hyderabad would be hosting EV Mobility Summit from February 5 to 11 to encourage start ups to come up with new innovations. There would be prize money of 100,000 dollars to be presented to the best ideas in the form of grants and mentorship, he said.

“The Formula E World Championship coming to Hyderabad and India for the first time ever is a testament to the direction of progress India has taken. Sustainable mobility is the way to go for a cleaner, greener future. We are proud to be hosting this international event in Hyderabad and welcome all of India to come witness this race,” said Rama Rao, thanking Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra for making it happen.

Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder, Greenko and Ace Group, also spoke.

2023 Hyderabad E-Prix, accelerated by Greenko, is being hosted by Ace Nxt gen in association with The Government of Telangana and Formula E. Hyderabad will host Round 4 of the 16 races for the 9th season of the championship which will be organized between January and July 2023.

A total of 11 teams with 22 cars will participate, including notable names like McLaren, Maserati, Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and Mahindra Racing. The highlight of the event will be the introduction of the Gen3 Era Formula E car, which is known for its top speed of 322kmph and its status as the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car.