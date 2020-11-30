Time for voters to call the tune as GHMC campaign mutes

Majority of voters feel the tempo with which Hyderabad has been growing should be maintained

Hyderabad: The intense campaign for the GHMC elections, which came to a clamorous end on Sunday, saw all the political parties throwing in whatever was left in them after a hectic couple of weeks.

The eventful campaign saw the TRS showcasing its government’s developmental works and welfare schemes taken up in Hyderabad apart from its future plans if voted to power, while on the other hand, the BJP was seen trying to set a different narrative, targeting religious sentiments, promising a name change for the city and also that the GHMC would pay all challans even if the public broke the law.

How all this has affected the voter’s mind is to be seen, with the ultimate decision hinging on who can keep Hyderabad peaceful and on the path to further development. A majority of voters feel that the tempo with which Hyderabad has been developing should be maintained, which the TRS has so far done.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has promised to continue the distribution of Rs 10,000 assistance to flood victims. He also promised free drinking water up to 20,000 litres per household. These promises are realistic and can be fulfilled by the State government. But what the other parties have promised sound hollow and are not practical,” says M Varaprasad from Ameerpet.

From the Hyderabad Metro Rail, new flyovers and underpasses to welfare schemes, including Annapurna free meals, 2BHK, Basti Dawakhanas and so on, the common public has so far stood only to benefit from the TRS government, according to voters.

“We cannot take a risk by voting for the BJP. If the BJP manages to come to power, we cannot expect anything but communal clashes,” points out V Padmanabhaiah, a resident of Banjara Hills.

The manner in which the Centre has handled the farmers’ protest also has not gone down too well with some. “Any of us can be in place of the farmers and their approach is going to be the same. Look at how Home Minister Amit Shah was campaigning for a mere municipal election when the situation is so tense in Delhi,” asks P Venkateshwarlu, a retired teacher in Banjara Hills.

