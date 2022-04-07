Time to deliver quality health care services in humane way, Harish Rao to Govt health staff

Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent being felicitated by Health Minister T Harish Rao on the occasion of World Health Day on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday urged healthcare staff to step up their efforts in extending quality medical facilities in a humane way to patients in government hospitals.

Participating in an awards function for best performing government doctors and other healthcare staff on the occasion of World Health Day at Gandhi Medical College, he said the state government has ensured enough budgetary allocation is available to the health sector.

“Enough funds are available with in-charge medical doctors in PHCs, Area Hospitals, District Hospitals and Tertiary Hospitals. We have allowed the in-charge doctors to take independent decisions so that they can quickly spend funds to improve facilities locally. This is the time for staff to deliver quality healthcare,” Harish Rao said.

To ensure adequate funds at all levels in the health department, the government has increased the sector’s annual budget from Rs. 6295 crore to Rs. 11,440 crore. In the overall state budget, the percentage of allocation to the health department has increased from 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

“There was a frequent complaint that health and medical wing did not have enough budgetary allocation. However, this is not true anymore. Strict disciplinary action will be initiated on healthcare workers who do not deliver and hard workers will be recognised,” he said.

