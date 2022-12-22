Time to try these three easy Christmas dessert recipes

Here are three easy dessert recipes for Christmas that you and your loved ones can enjoy.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

It is the holiday season and we are sure you are confused about what desserts to make for your family. Here are three easy dessert recipes for Christmas that you and your loved ones can enjoy.

Plum cake pops

Ingredients

200g Plum cake

Chocolate ganache

White chocolate

Method

– Make fine crumbs of the plum cake while adding some chocolate ganache to bind it together to make small balls. Refrigerate the truffle-sized balls for about 30 minutes.

– Melt the white chocolate and dip the tip of the lolly sticks and poke it into the cake ball and refrigerate for 5-10minutes.

– Dip the cake pops one at a time into the melted chocolate and spin to even out the surface and add toppings of your choice. Place the pops on a holder keeping them apart and allow them to set for half an hour and it is ready to serve.

Christmas Pudding

Ingredients

3 cups flour

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp ground cloves

1.5 cups dried mixed fruit

Half tsp salt

1 tbsp melted butter

2 tspn mixed spice

1 cup sugar

2 cups cold tea

Method

– Mix all dry ingredients with two cups of cold tea and melted butter, and pour them into a greased steamed pudding tin with a lid.

– Place the tin into a large heat-resistant bowl and cover it with foil.

– Fill a large saucepan halfway with water. Place the pudding into the saucepan and put the saucepan onto the stovetop.

– Bring the water to a boil and then reduce it to a simmer to steam the Christmas pudding for 1.5 hours and it’s ready to eat.

Gingerbread Cookies

Ingredients

3 cups flour

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp salt

12 tbsps butter

3/4 cup molasses

2 tbsps milk

For frosting

2 tbsp butter

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tbsp milk

Method

– Add all the dry ingredients to a bowl and mix, then mix the butter in.

– Mix molasses and milk in the mixture until combined; then divide the dough in half and wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours.

– Preheat the oven to 180 degrees, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

– Remove the dough sheet from the fridge and roll out the dough, then cut gingerbread men and place them on the baking sheets.

– Refrigerate the gingerbread men for 5 minutes and then bake the cookies for 8 to 11 minutes.

– Remove the cookies to a wire rack and allow them to cool.

– Mix butter, milk, and powdered sugar until smooth for the frosting and decorate as per your wish.