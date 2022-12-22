Here are the fun things to do around Christmas

Here’s a list of a few things you can indulge in to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:58 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Christmas is only a week away, and we can already feel the festive spirit in the air. From baking cakes to decorating Christmas trees, and attending a midnight mass — Hyderabad is filled with holiday cheer at this time of year. Here’s a list of a few things you can indulge in to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.

Relish Christmas cakes & goodies

Christmas is the season for plum cakes, fruitcakes and a lot of sweet treats like Rum Breads, Rose Cookies, Ginger Cookies, and Santa Delights. Throughout the week, many local patisseries, and eateries like Roast 24 Seven, The Ofen, The Westin, Magnolia Bakery India, and others are serving up their fair share of Christmas specials that you totally must order.

Midnight Christmas mass at a Church

Soak in the festive spirit by taking part in the midnight mass on Christmas Eve at various Churches of the city. From St Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad to Wesley Church in Ramkote, the celebrations are spectacular with brightly lit lights and grand decorations. So, get your squad together and have a gala time celebrating this festival.

Attend a Christmas carnival

Various malls and flea markets in the city will be ringing in the true spirit of Christmas by hosting Chrismas carnivals. “Jingle bell Rockout”, a carnival at Hitex exhibition grounds, Izzathnagar, brings people together to enjoy shopping, indulge in dancing with live music performances.

Watch a Christmas special movie

Some of us just want to stay in, get cosy and watch a movie or series. With new indulgences like ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’, ‘I Hate Christmas’, ‘I Believe in Santa’, and ‘The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus’, Netflix has pretty much got us covered. However, if you don’t want to try experimenting, you can always binge on the repeat episodes of ‘Friends’, ‘Office’, ‘Brooklyn 99’, or any other comfort series.