Timely response from fire dept averts major disaster at Paradise Hotel in Secunderabad

Timely response from authorities averted a major disaster when a fire broke out at the famous Paradise Hotel in Secunderabad on Friday. Initial reports suggest that a short circuit led to the fire.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 10:53 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Timely response from authorities averted a major disaster when a fire broke out at the famous Paradise Hotel in Secunderabad on Friday. While the incident triggered panic among customers and staff, thanks to the quick rescue efforts, no casualties were reported, the police said.

On being alerted by the hotel staff, the nearby fire department personnel and police rushed to the spot immediately and in a joint effort evacuated the building and, put out the fire.

The incident occurred when the hotel was crowded with customers. As soon as the flames were spotted, customers abandoned their meals and rushed outside in panic.

The timely response of the hotel staff and fire brigade averted what could have been a major disaster. Initial reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit.