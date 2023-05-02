Tirumala: APSRTC starts electric bus services between Kadapa and Tirumala, check fare prices

APSRTC launched 12 electric buses between Kadapa and Tirumala. They were inaugurated by corporation chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 AM, Tue - 2 May 23

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has launched 12 electric buses between Kadapa and Tirumala from Monday. The bus services were inaugurated by corporation chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy at Kadapa depot. He performed puja at the Kadapa depot for the electric buses.

From 12 buses, six buses will be non-stop services. The buses operate from 4.30 am until 7.30 pm. The bus fares are Rs 340 for adults and Rs 260 for children.

All depots in the state would gradually transition to electric bus service. “In the first phase, there are already 50 electric buses running between Tirumala and Tirupati, 14 between Tirumala and Renigunta airport, 12 between Tirupati and Madanapalle, and 12 between Tirupati and Nellore routes,” said corporation chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy.