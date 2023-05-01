Andhra Pradesh: Unseasonal rains damage red chilli and corn in Palnadu

The red chilies and dried corn drowned in rainwater in Achampet, Amaravati, Pedakurapadu, and Krosuru mandals of Palnadu district on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:23 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh is experiencing heavy and very heavy rains with thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds that are destroying the crops. The red chilies and dried corn drowned in rainwater in Achampet, Amaravati, Pedakurapadu, and Krosuru mandals of Palnadu district on Sunday. Due to the continuous rains for two hours in the Palnadu district, the red chilli and corn crops were damaged in a few districts.

The farmer covered red chillies and dried corn in plastic covers to avoid damage, but the attempt failed. A few farmers expressed their sorrow to the media and said, “Water soaked red chilli and corn dried in the agriculture fields and were damaged despite the fact that they were covered with plastic in the fields.

Traders will provide a lower price for crop damage. Due to pest attacks and heavy rains during the previous season, we experienced huge losses. The crop got damaged this year as a result of unseasonal rain.”