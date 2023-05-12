TTD EO announces major changes in Tirumala at Dial your EO program

TTD EO Sri AV Dharmareddy said that the summer rush has started in Tirumala, and they are allocating Rs. 300 for Srivani, special entrance darshan, SSD, and Divya darshan tokens together 55 thousand per day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Sri AV Dharmareddy has announced major changes that took place in Tirumala Temple at the Dial Your EO program, which was held on Friday at the Annamaiya Building in Tirumala.

He said that the summer rush has started in Tirumala, and they are allocating Rs. 300 for Srivani, special entrance darshan, SSD, and Divya darshan tokens together 55 thousand per day. In Sarvadarshan, only 10 to 15 thousand people can have darshan per day. Therefore, the devotees who come for darshan should be patient and cooperate with TTD to have darshan of Swami.

For the convenience of devotees in Tirumala, footwear storage centers have been opened at Annaprasadam Complex, Pradhan Kalyana Katta Complex, and ATC Circle. Soon we will start at PAC’s 1, 2, 3, Narayangiri Q Lines, Rambhageecha, Supatham, and Vaikuntham Q Complex.

He added that Divya Darshan Tokens are being issued at Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati to the devotees walking along the Alipiri Walkway for Tirumala Srivari Darshan. Devotees who get tokens for Bhudevi Complex must get scanned at Galigopuram on the Alipiri route. Otherwise, slotted darshan will not be allowed.

The devotees going on the way to Srivari Mettu are being given Divya Darshan tokens at the 1240th Mettu as usual. TTD is issuing Sarvadarshanam Timeslot (SSD) tokens to the devotees at Srinivasam opposite the RTC bus stand in Tirupati, Vishnunivasam opposite the railway station, and Govindarajaswamy Sattra behind the railway station. TTD EO requested devotees observe these changes.

Further, he spoke about fake websites in the name of TTD. The TTD IT department thoroughly examined 52 fake websites and 13 fake mobile apps and filed a complaint with the police. And said if any devotee comes across such fake websites, please call 155257 and give information.

He said devotees should take care while booking arjitasevas, darshan, donations, and accommodations by checking whether it is on the TTD official website.