TTD shuts down 41 fake Tirumala websites

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Tirupati: Many fake Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) websites trap devotees and sell special darshan and other seva-related tickets. Also, these fake websites sell VIP darshan tickets simultaneously when TTD announces the opening date and time. In fact, these fake Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam websites are confusing devotees and looting them. After receiving several complaints from devotees, TTD trust officials lodged a complaint against fake websites last month.

The police suspect the involvement of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh gangs in the scam. The officials shut down 41 fake websites that were created under the name Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam with similar pages to the official one.

TTD IT division general manager LM Sandeep held several meetings with Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials and initiated shutting down 13 fake TTD apps. In order to spot fake websites and mobile applications in real-time, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is using advanced brand management technologies.