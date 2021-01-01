Tiryani police give new lease of life to two tribal amputees

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said that they arranged the artificial limb to Madavi Nethubai, a native of Suddhaghat hamlet under Movad village

Published: 10:47 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a novel gesture, Tiryani police came to the rescue of two tribals by providing them with Jaipur artificial limbs on Friday.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said that they arranged the artificial limb to Madavi Nethubai, a native of Suddhaghat hamlet under Movad village and Kumram Pandu, a 70-year-old man of remote Gundala village, with the help of Alaya Foundation, a Godavarikhani based voluntary organisation.

Nethubai’s leg was amputated after she developed an infection in one of her legs due to delay in the treatment for snake bite in April last while she was working at her agriculture field. Her leg was infected as her parents depended on superstitious medication while Pandu received burns in a fire accident 15 years ago. He lost one of his legs to the mishap. He was forced to confine to home due to his disability.

The Sub-Inspector claimed that they could save the life of Nethubai (20) by rushing to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital of Warangal, where her right leg was amputated to prevent the spread of the infection. The girl was depending on a superstitious medication for the last few months, he stated.

On learning about the plight of Nethubai, the police initially shifted her to the district headquarters hospital. Then she was admitted to MGM hospital as her medical condition got worse. She, however, survived following the intervention of the cops. She would have died if the treatment was delayed by a week or two, Rama Rao added, requesting tribals not to trust superstitious medication.

