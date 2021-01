HCA two-day league: Titas scalps seven in losing cause

By | Published: 7:15 pm 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: G Titas returned with 7/52 bowling figures but his side Cybertech lost to Cheerful Chums by one wicket in the A2 division two-day league on Friday.

Brief Scores: G-1 PB: PKMCC 253/6 in 90 overs lost to CCOB 255/6 in 79.2 overs (Rehman 61); Crown 228 in 62 overs lost to National 233/1 in 55.3overs (Charan 98, Ram Pranav 102no; Mega City 252 in 59.5 overs lost to Elegant 254/7 in 81.4 overs (Razzak 71no; Yash Kumar 4/44); HBCC 313 in 79.1 overs bt Rakesh XI 307 in 82.3 overs (G Dheeraj 139, D Bhuvan 84; K Deepak 3/80); Ours 385/6 in 90 overs bt HUCC 195 in 52.2 overs (D Manish 5/54); Venus Cybertech 179 in 59.2 overs lost to Cheerful Chums 180/9 in 47.4 overs (G Titas 7/52);

G-2 PB: Karminagar Dist 357 in 71.5 overs bt Adams XI 53 in 23.3 overs (A Raju 4/12, Sai Teja 3/11); Vijaypuri Willowmen 320/7 in 90 overs bt Hyd Cricket Academy 162 in 48.4 overs (Shaik Zaheer Abbas 55no; Md Nayeemuddin 5/14, B Balaji 3/37); Vijayanand CC 608/6 in 90 overs bt Bharat CC 83 in 26.5 overs (S Revant Rahul 50; J Leela Sai 3/22, M Manikanta Charan 0/3); Noble 248 in 52.2 overs lost to Sec’bad Gymkhana 252/5 in 50.2 overs (Sai 57, Md Adil 71no; Hussain 3/61);

G-2 PC: Eklavya 219 in 74.1 overs bt Sunshine 92 in 39.3 overs (Amit 6/17).

Top Performers

Centurions: G Dheeraj 139, Ram Pranav 102no

Five or more wickets: G Titas 7/52, Amit 6/17, D Manish 5/54, Md Nayeemuddin 5/14

Two-day league: Pratheek’s ton goes into vain

Hyderabad: A Pratheek Reddy scored 116 runs but his side Sporting XI lost to EMCC by four wickets on the third day of the A 1 Division three-day league, on Friday.

Brief Scores: Day 3: Sporting XI 189 & 301/9 in 40 overs (Rakesh Yadav 71, A Pratheek Reddy 116) lost to EMCC 277 & 221/6 in 36.2 overs.

