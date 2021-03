A2 Two-day league: Dheeraj slams double century

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: G Dheeraj hist 215 runs as his side Rakesh XI posted 527 runs against Elegand in the A2 division two-day league here on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

Sri Shyam 224 in 54.2 overs (Syed Haji 83, Sai Kiran 64; B Ankit 4/41, Amit Kulkarni 3/53) vs Galaxy 94/4 in 17 overs; Hyd Wanderers 139 in 45.4 overs (Karthik H 64, MD NadeemKhan 4/39) bt New Blues 113 in 27.3 overs (Sainath Chary 4/15, Ghazi Abbas 3/43); Pasha Beedi 192 in 43.5 overs (Faiz Ahmed 69, FK Mujtaba 3/12, Abhinay 3/55) vs Visaka 121/3 in 35 overs; Postal 367 in 81.2 overs (Md Shakeer Ahmed 109, N Jyothi Sai Krishna 69, S Nishanth Yadav 65, K Chandrakanth 61, S Vikas 4/76, Muthair Ahmed 3/65) vs Vijay Hanuman 0/3 in 1.5 overs; Balaji Colts 87 in 23.5 overs (Ranjith Kumar 5/21) lost to Kosaraju CC 93/4 in 22.4 overs (Shaik Mudassir 3/24); Deccan Wanderers 202 in 56.2 overs (Aawez Ahmed 75, Arfaz Ahmed 7/42) lost to Medak Dist 205/5 in 25.2 overs (M Sandeep Raj 76);

Group-1 PB: Cheerful Chums 163 in 48.1 overs (Madhu Kumar 3/52, Md Zohaib 3/36) vs Nizamabad Dist 96/6 in 27.5 overs (D Ajith 68, Mourya 3/25); CCOB 210 in 43.3 overs (Srinvas 3/47) bt Adilabad Dist 132 in 26.4 overs (Sai kiran 5/34); Crown 227 in 55.4 overs (Siddharth J 74, V Venkatesh 50, N Anish Reddy 3/38) vs WMCC 142/2 in 28 overs (Arun Mishra 57batting); Team Speed 137 in 37.4 overs (Md Khalid 7/22) lost to HBCC 142/8 in 31.3 overs (Rohan Prem 5/19); National 380 in 82 overs (Ram Pranav 175) vs HUCC 28/1 in 12 overs; Rakesh XI 527 in 83.3 overs (G Dheeraj 215, R Yashwanth 93) vs Elegant;

Group-2 PA: Brothers XI 144/9 (All out) in 53.5 overs (Noman 3/47) lost to Nizam College 147/3 in 15.2 overs (Yashwanth 57no); Deccan Blues 395/6 in 82 overs (Pranav B 60, Shiva Srikanth Naidu 122, Saidesh Gutta 77no) vs Green Turf; Agarwal Sr 136 in 35 overs (P Ruthish Reddy 4/52) lost to Hyd Titans 137/6 in 45 overs (Datta 3/38); Young Citizen 292 in 56 overs (Hrudai 3/43) vs Osmania 92/3 in 21 overs; Khammam Dist 200 in 43 overs (M Kiran Kumar 51, P Someshwar 56; Idris 6/33) vs Oxford Blues 31/2 in 18 overs; Vijay CC 196 in 51.3 overs (B Shiva 65, Shyam Reddy 52, Md Vasiuddin 4/17) vs Saleemnagar 131/4 in 33 overs (Hemanth D 68no); Yadav Dairy 210 in 59.5 overs (N Sudheendra 74, Md Rafiuddin 3/39, Rahul Mushini 3/12) vs PJLCC 142/3 in 26 overs (K Raghavendra 74);

Group-2 PB: Hyd Panthers 199 in 52 overs (V Hemanth Kumar 59, M Shashidhar Rao 5/69) lost to Secbad Gymkhana 202/7 in 31.3 overs (A Sai Prachotan 53, Jackson 3/34);

Adams XI 169/7 (All out) in 23.4 overs (Bharath Yadav 52, Sasank Reddy 56, Rithvik G 3/12) bt SK Blues 81/6 (All out) in 16.4 overs (Imam Shareef 3/41); XI Masters 146 in 33.1 overs (S Prajwal Rao 67, P Dinesh 5/49, MP Praveen Kumar 4/40) lost to Manikumar 149/1 in 24.1 overs (P Vinod Yadav 85no, K Anirudh 54); Noble CC 219 in 52 overs (Rahul 57, B Balaji 4/63) lost to Vijaypuri Willowmen 220/1 in 35.5 overs (Karan Yadav 121, Aashlesh Vaman 62); Acrylic 191 in 54 overes (Mehul Dayani 6 /61) bt Shanthi XI 192/8 (All out) in 40.3 overs (Abdul Khader 90, M Sai Prateek 5/59); Saint Sai 86/9 (All out) in 30.1 overs (V Sai Teja 5/13) lost to Karimnagar Dist 87/2 in 13.5 overs; Abhinav Colts 131 in 33.3 overs (G Asheer 62, E Ranjith 4/34, M Abhinav 3/21) lost to Vijayanand CC 137/0 in 21 overs (K Maheep Kumar 91no); Mayura CC 69/5 (All out) in 31.5 overs (G V Tejveer 3/20) lost to Hyd Cricket Academy 71/1 in 11 overs (Aryan Parakh 40); Bharat CC 89 in 14.2 overs (Joy 6/16) lost to Warangal Dist 95/4 in 14.2 overs;

Group-2 PC: Azad CC 107 in 36.2 overs (Vivek Chary 5/21) lost to Superstar 108/8 in 49.3 overs; Anu CC vs New Star CC (New Star did not turn up); Hyd Patriots 263 in 63.1 overs (Shivasai Prasad 56, Prem Sai 3/68) vs International 109/1 in 29 overs; Eklavya 314 in 68.5 overs (K Vinmukh Raj 77, Dhruv Kumar 66no, Durgesh Loya 3/85, Phiyush Joshi 3/45) vs Kishoresons 73/3 in 23 overs; Swastik Union 131 in 68.5 overs (Aryaman Thakur 3/22, Nishanth Reddy 3/18) lost to SN Group 133/4 in 27.3 overs (Aryaman Thakur 63no, S Manish 3/53).

Top Performers

Centurions: G Dheeraj 215, Ram Pranav 175, Shiva Srikanth Naidu 122, Md Shakeer Ahmed 109, Karan Yadav 121

Five or more wickets: Arfaz Ahmed 7/42, Md Khalid 7/22, Idris 6/33, Mehul Dayani 6 /61, Joy 6/16, Ranjith Kumar 5/21, Sai kiran 5/34, M Shashidhar Rao 5/69, P Dinesh 5/49, M Sai Prateek 5/59, V Sai Teja 5/13, Vivek Chary 5/21.

