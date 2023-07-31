TMC to table motion in West Bengal Assembly against Centre withholding dues

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay alleged that the Centre had stopped funds for Bengal because of vendetta politics

By PTI Published Date - 09:18 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Kolkata: The ruling TMC will table a motion in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday to discuss the issues of financial dues that the Union government owes to the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.

The opposition BJP said that the party would oppose such a motion.

“The Centre has started an economic blockade against the state. The Centre has stopped funds under several central schemes, including MGNREGA. We will discuss the issue on the floor of the house,” he said.

The veteran minister alleged that the Centre had stopped funds for Bengal because of vendetta politics.

Reacting to the proposal, BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said the party would oppose the motion.

“We would oppose such a motion. The TMC has been trying to mislead the people by spreading canards. Before bringing a motion against Centre and Manipur, they should discuss panchayat violence in the state,” he said.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP.

The TMC has announced that the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 against the BJP-led central government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conducted a two-day sit-in demonstration in March against the Centre’s alleged move of not releasing funds to the state for MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.

