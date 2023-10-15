TN CM MK Stalin unveils Kalam’s statue

The state government's department of information and public relations has built the statue. A Bharat Ratna awardee, Abdul Kalam (1931-2015) was the 11th President from 2002 to 2007.

By PTI Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

File Photo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a statue of former President APJ Abdul Kalam here on Sunday.

On the 92nd birth anniversary of the late president, Stalin unveiled his life-size statue on the Anna university campus at Guindy here and interacted with students.

The state government’s department of information and public relations has built the statue. A Bharat Ratna awardee, Abdul Kalam (1931-2015) was the 11th President from 2002 to 2007.

State ministers including K Ponmudi (Higher Education), E V Velu (PWD) and M P Saminathan (Information) and senior officials took part.

Also Read EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian diaspora in Vietnam