TN govt launches Nilgiri Tahr project to conserve state animal

By PTI Updated On - 04:53 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday launched the Nilgiri Tahr, an ambitious flagship programme to conserve the state animal.

Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the project at a function held at the Secretariat here by unveiling a plaque and distributing books to school students to create awareness on the animal.

Locally known as “Varai Aadu”, the Nilgiri Tahr is an endangered species endemic to the Western Ghats known for their gravity defying skills in climbing steep cliff. These mountain goats are aptly called “Mountain Monarch.”

“There are multiple references to Nilgiri Tahr in the Sangam Tamil literature written over 2,000 years ago. Two of the five great epics of the Sangam period, Silappatikaram and Sivakasindamani, include descriptions of the Nilgiri Tahr and its habitat,” an official release here said.

The Nilgiri Tahr finds mention in books such as Natrinai, Aingurunooru, Paripadal, Pathitruppathuu and Patinapalai from Pathinen Melkanakku Noolgal. The play, Courtallar Kuravanji, written by Trikoodarasappa Kavirayar in 1600-1700 A.D. describes Nilgiri Tahr in a song “Kurathi malai valam kooral.” It is one of the animals that indicates the biodiversity richness of the region, the release said.

As a testimony to its ecological and cultural significance in Tamil Nadu, Nilgiri Tahr was declared as a state animal of Tamil Nadu.

A Government Order issued in December 2022, said the project aimed at developing a better understanding of Nilgiri Tahr population, distribution and ecology, re-introduction of Nilgiri Tahr to their historic habitats, addressing proximate threat to Nilgiri Tahr besides increasing awareness among public about the species.

The Rs 25 crore project, with office in Coimbatore, will focus on bi-annual synchronised surveys across the divisions, tranquilisation, collaring and monitoring of Tahr Individuals, diagnosis and treatment for affected individuals, Shola Grassland restoration in Upper Bhavani, implementation of eco-tourism programmes among the other things.

Forest Minister M Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary to Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest V Naganathan, and senior officials participated.

