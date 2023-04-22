| To Be Or Not To Be Daters Share Their Opinion On How Honest You Can Be With Your Online Match

To be or not to be: Daters share their opinion on how honest you can be with your online match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: How honest can you be while dating online? Indian dating app, QuackQuack, asked 12,000 young daters from all over India about their opinion on “to be or not to be honest”.

The participants in the survey ranged between 22 and 32 in metros as well as small towns. About 3 out of 9 daters from tier 1 and 2 cities believe being too honest and open makes you dull in your matches’ eyes. While they are not against being truthful, these youngsters also advocate having an air of mystery.

QuackQuack founder and CEO Ravi Mittal commented, “Honesty has been a thing of concern for daters regardless of the mode of dating. But how honest you can be is also crucial. To all our 23 million users, we suggest being truthful about the core ideals and beliefs that will make the perfect match, but we also advise against being too open about sensitive information.”

Honesty can be harmful

34% of women who participated in the survey said that honesty might be the best policy IRL, but when connecting with a stranger online, too much honesty can do more harm than good, especially when are oversharing about your life and expecting your match to do the same.

Don’t be an open book

16% of daters above 30 disclosed how their honesty had been taken advantage of, regardless of the mode of dating. They expressed that being an open book might make you an easy target for people with malicious intentions.

Be honest or be rejected

23% of women between 22 to 25, most of them still engaged in academics, said they would only date a man who isn’t afraid to be honest about every aspect of his life. They believe that if there is something you can speak of, or you can never be completely honest with your partner, it might be a relationship doomed to fail.

Honest and better judgment

47% of daters aged 25 to 35 say honesty in dating apps should come hand in hand with the dater’s better judgment. 24% were against being open about their personal details such as home address, contact, email, work location, etc. The other 23% also mentioned not honestly sharing details about their family background.

How do you really look?

The study shows that 34% of men felt that no dater is ever honest about their looks. During initial conversations, these men revealed letting their matches think they have a better physique than it is in reality barely ever negatively affects the budding relationship.

Honesty is the best policy

18% of daters from tier 1 and 2 cities disclosed unmatching with people due to their dishonest behaviour. They mentioned that while some things can be overlooked, dishonesty about important topics like age, job, religion, or core values cannot be tolerated.