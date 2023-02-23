TSLPRB to conduct driving, mechanic trade tests for constable recruitment from March 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will be conducting the driving and mechanic trade tests for recruitment to posts of SCT Police Constable (Drivers) Men, SCT Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) and Driver Operator in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services department from March 2.

This test is for candidates who qualified in the physical efficiency test.

All candidates who qualified for driving / mechanic trade tests can download admit cards from the website https://www.tslprb.in/ from 8 am on February 25 till 12 midnight on February 28, the TSLPRB said on Thursday.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper. Candidates whose admit cards could not be downloaded may send email to support@tslprb.in or call 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.