By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

(Representational Image) To clear extra rush, special trains will be running between Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru and Darbhanga – Ernakulam destinations.

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush, special trains will be running between Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru and Darbhanga – Ernakulam destinations.

The special trains include Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru and Ernakulam – Darbhanga running between November 21 to December 12; SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur and Ernakulam – Darbhanga running between November 24 to December 15.

