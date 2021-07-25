Tokyo Olympics: Arvind-Arjun make history by qualifying to semis

Stroking to a nicety and bravely, Arvind and Arjun warded off the challenge from Venezuela and Portugal to finish the race behind Poland and Spain.

Hyderabad: On a day when India failed to win a single medal, unsung rowing heroes Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat had their own moments of glory at Sea Forest Waterway, Indian rowers finished third in the repechage race. The Indians clocked 6 minutes 51.36 seconds in the 2000m Repechage 2 race to finish behind a crew from Poland (6:43.44) and Spain (6:45.71).

Stroking to a nicety and bravely, Arvind and Arjun warded off the challenge from Venezuela and Portugal to finish the race behind Poland and Spain. For the first time India will take part in the semifinals against the likes of Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Ukraine in Tuesday’s race. The top-three placed crew in the two semifinals will qualify for the six-team final.

The Indian rowers had gone to Tokyo Olympics as second best qualifiers from the Asian continent though they were not serious medal contenders. Their realistic target was a top 12 place in an event which is hugely dominated by the strong European countries. That has been achieved and now this pair is looking for s 10th place finish on July 27. However, they have already made history by becoming the first Indians to reach the semifinals of the rowing competition of the Olympics on Sunday.

Baig was all excited with the result. “It has been a result of hard work and dedication by these two rowers. It was a challenge for us to race in this Olympics. We fought against all odds to reach the semifinals. In fact, when we went for the Olympics, we had a target of finishing in top 12. I’m happy that Arvind and Arjun responded magnificently and now we are looking at tenth-place finish. We are not looking at the medals as the race is very tough because the European rowers are always strong contenders for top honours in rowing,’’ said the Dronacharya awardee from Tokyo.

The Hyderabad-based coach said both Arvind and Arjun deserve the two days of rest. “In fact, this was to be held on Monday but it was held a day earlier because of a typhoon forecast. After a tough race on Saturday, Arvind and Arjun braved the challenge and kept other contenders at bay before finishing third on Sunday,’’ he said. The modest Baig said the Covid-19 pandemic had totally upset their plans. “We had to train within the four walls of the Army Rowing Node in Pune. We had only two races events before the Olympics, one was in October 2019 and another one in May in Japan this year where they qualified for the Olympics. The rowers from European have the advantage as they competed in tournaments regularly. I’m happy with this result so far,’’ said Baig.

CP Singh Deo, former president of Rowing Federation of India, said it is one of the best performances by the rowers in the Olympics. “It is a story of guts and glory. That they reached the semifinals is a very creditable feat.’’

