Tollywood stars, producers step in to assist people in pandemic times

Watching some heart-wrenching footage on social media, not just Tollywood stars but producers also have started making requests and tagging authorities to get timely help to patients

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Doing their bit to help people in these tough times, celebrities stepped in to assist the public by amplifying the distress calls and messages through Twitter handles. Watching some heart-wrenching footage on social media, not just Tollywood stars but producers also have started making requests and tagging authorities to get timely help to patients.

Actor Naveen Polishetty has been actively putting posts through his Instagram and Twitter requesting help — from plasma donor requirements to those who are in dire need of ventilator support.

Telugu producer Vivek Kuchibhotla on Wednesday morning put a post requesting plasma O+ve for his friend’s 65-year-old father. Actor Shraddha Srinath too has been retweeting the Twitter pleas from people of various States requesting help for their loved ones, brothers or extended family members, even the general public.

Venkatesh Daggubati has been putting posts on Twitter requesting people for verified leads. Suresh Productions had announced that it would help out people in need of medical resources like oxygen cylinders, beds, ventilators etc. “Our country is collectively going through a distressing time. Information about the resources available is key today. Suresh Production will help in identifying and amplifying the resources available in the best way we can. Stay safe,” read the post.

A couple of days ago, Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu urged people to get vaccinated calling it the need of the hour. “Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone,” he wrote on Twitter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .