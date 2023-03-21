I’m not dead, social media killed me: Kota Srinivasa Rao clarifies

Kota Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday responded to rumours of his passing away that have been spreading on social media, and in a message clarified that he is alive and well.

In a short video message he said and the news of his demise was sad and untrue.

He expressed his concern about the fake news that has been circulating on social media platforms.

“I was busy with preparations for the Ugadi festival tomorrow when I received a series of phone calls and 10 policemen came to my residence for security,” Rao stated.

He urged people not to believe such rumours.

The actor has a huge fan following and his fans were concerned after the rumours of his death started spreading on social media.

Rao made it clear that he is healthy and is not suffering from any illness.

He also appealed to his fans and the general public not to spread rumours about the death of celebrities without verifying the news.

Rao is a well-known figure in Tollywood and has acted in over 500 films. He has won several awards for his performances and is respected by both his fans and his peers in the film industry.

