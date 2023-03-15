Veyyinokka full song from Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura, is out now

Veyyinokka is a perfect blend of the retro music of the maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Harshavardhan's modern western touch.

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura has huge expectations from the Telugu audience because the mass maharaja is playing a gray-shaded character for the first time. The film’s recently released teaser is very impressive and looks top-notch with Ravi Teja’s aggressive and intense performance. Even the two songs from the film that have been released so far are blockbusters. Today, the makers released the third song, Veyyinokka, from Ravnasura, which already proved to have retro-infused music with its promo yesterday.

Watch the song here:

Ravanasura is going to be released on April 7 in theatres worldwide. The film is written by Srikanth Vissa and directed by Sudheer Varma. Abhishek Pictures, in association with RT Teamworks, produced the film. It is known from the sources that the makers are planning to release Ravanasura at a pan-Indian level in multiple languages. Well, the official announcement has not been made yet.

