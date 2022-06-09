Tom Hanks and Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ movie to release on June 24

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:20 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Austin Butler and Tom Hanks starrer, ‘Elvis’ is a biopic centred on the life of the music legend of the 1950s, Elvis Presley, and his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Produced by Warner Brothers and directed by period film specialist Baz Luhrmann, it traces Presley’s rise to fame as the ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’.

The first trailer for the movie was released in mid-February, and the second was released in the last week of May. A day ago, Warner Bros. released a short teaser on their Instagram account. In the teaser, Presley (Austin Butler) can be seen performing hit song ‘If You’re Looking For Trouble’ at a concert.

Many famous actors, including Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller auditioned for the role of the young music artiste. However, the role was finally given to ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ actor, Austin Butler. In the movie, he played the role of the antagonist, Tex Watson, inspired by real-life cult member and murderer.

Other notable talent includes Tom Hanks, who plays the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Olivia DeJonge as his wife, Priscilla Presley, and Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder, the man responsible for Elvis’s comeback in 1968.

The movie will be released in India on the international release date, June 24.

— Aishwarya Jain