TOMCOM to hold job placements drive for nurses

TOMCOM is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nurses in various countries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nurses in various countries.

According to a press release, there is a large demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in many developed countries like the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany and other European countries.

The TOMCOM is partnering with government as well as private registered agencies in these countries to provide training and language skills and offer overseas job placements to qualified candidates through safe and legal channels of migration.

The TOMCOM is conducting enrolment drive cum workshops to provide information about country specific nursing and related job opportunities, in various districts of the State.

On June 12, an enrolment drive will be conducted at Government College of nursing Bhoiguda, June 14 at Government College of Nursing, Dharoor camp, Jagityal, June 15 at Government College of Nursing Shanthi Nagar, Rajanna Sircilla and on June 16 at Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, College of Nursing, Bommakal, Karimnagar.

The TOMCOM has invited interested and eligible candidates to attend the drive along with the updated resumes and relevant documents. For more details, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in. or contact 6302292450 /7893566493.