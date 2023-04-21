Telangana CS urges MEA to support TOMCOM initiatives

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Friday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to extend support to various initiatives of TOMCOM

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Friday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to extend support to various overseas placement initiatives being taken up by Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM).

During a meeting with the MEA officials at BRKR Bhavan, the Chief Secretary said the State had a track record of organizing skill development training, hence would like Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and TOMCOM to be involved in taking up skilling programmes on a larger scale.

She thanked the MEA for conducting Pre-departure Orientation Training (PDOT) programmes and sought cooperation of the MEA to recommend the Ministry of Skill Development to set up India International Skill Centre in Hyderabad in partnership with TOMCOM.

Overseas India Affairs Secretary Ausaf Sayeed assured the State government that they would extend full support to TOMCOM in all its outreach programmes. He informed that the MEA mapped job opportunities in various countries and would support Telangana to take up job relevant programmes.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Special CS (Labour) Rani Kumudini and Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan were present.