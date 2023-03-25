TOMCOM to recruit skilled and semi-skilled workers for abroad

TOMCOM has entered into partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in different countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania and UK in addition to Gulf countries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for skilled and semi-skilled workers.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, TOMCOM has entered into partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in different countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania and UK in addition to Gulf countries.There is a high demand for skilled workers in developed countries for positions like maintenance technicians, fitters, JCB drivers, electricians, and security system technicians. TOMCOM will assist the candidates in facilitating the recruitment process through safe and legal channels of migration, the release said.

The TOMCOM is facilitating the recruitment process for HD Maintenance Technician, Fitter, CNC Machinist and Chefs-Indian Restaurants for Australia. Blaster Painter, Cleaner, Foreman-Blasting & Painting, Foreman Plater, GTAW Welder, ITV Driver, Machinist-CNC, Pipe Fitter, Plater Fabricator, Scaffolders, Security Systems Technician, Senior Officer-Operations, Oracle Functional Lead, Oracle Technical Lead, Accounts Officer and Accounts Manager for UAE.

The recruiting company would provide food, accommodation, and joining tickets. The candidate must have a relevant experience and passport with a minimum validity of 2 years.

Interested and eligible candidates could enrol on TOMCOM website or mobile app or e-mail their resume to hrm-tomcom-let@telangana.gov.in.