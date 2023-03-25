Telangana wins Award of Excellence for Emerging Technologies for eGovernance

Telangana State project T-Chits also won an Award of Appreciation under the project category at the 20th Computer Society of India-Special Interest Group (CSI-SIG) eGovernance Awards 2022

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:23 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has been conferred with the Award of Excellence in the State Category for Emerging Technologies for eGovernance at the 20th Computer Society of India-Special Interest Group (CSI-SIG) eGovernance Awards 2022. The State project T-Chits also won an Award of Appreciation under the project category.

The award has come as a testimony to the efforts of the State’s Emerging Technologies (ET) Wing, a unique vertical that focuses on promoting the development of an ecosystem and encouraging the government’s adoption of emerging technologies. The wing focuses on developing a conducive ecosystem for proliferation of technologies and leveraging emerging technologies for social good and enabling Good Governance by improving citizen service delivery.

“The award conferred to the State for excellence in adoption of Emerging Technologies is recognition of our efforts in leveraging technology to provide efficient and advanced services to our citizens. We have adopted a unique approach to achieve our objectives. We call it the ‘PPP Approach’ – Policies, Partnerships, and Projects. Our approach, which pushes the boundaries of technology adoption in governance, lays a strong foundation for an empowered Telangana where technology is used to serve the common man,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

The Award of Appreciation under project category for the T-Chits Project implemented by Registrations & Stamps Department. While many Blockchain projects across the globe are still in the pilot stage, T-Chits stands out as one that is at the implementation stage. T-Chits is a revolutionary way of administering the registered Chit fund business in the State. Powered by the startup – ChitMonks, it now has integrated more than 38,000 groups handling an auction turnover of nearly Rs 20 billion per year.

L Rama Devi, Director of Emerging Technologies Wing, along with Rushitha, Projects Head, ET Wing, received the Award of Excellence on behalf of the State government while Pavan Adipuram, CEO, Chitmonks received the Award of Appreciation under the Project category.