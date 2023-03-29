| Toni Collette To Pivot Power Dynamics Of New World Order As Mayor In The Power

Actor Toni Collete, who plays the role of Seattle’s Mayor in the series, is responsible for preserving equality and balancing the power dynamics.

Published Date - 06:03 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video’s upcoming drama series ‘The Power’ is set to premiere by March 31. An adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, the series revolves around events which occur when four teenagers are mysteriously granted electrifying superpowers, which result in horrifying, and violent after-effects, including disruption of power dynamics in the state.

The Academy Award-nominated actor, Toni recently opened up essaying the role of the Mayor in the Amazon Original. She said, “Margot is a grounded, honest, and intelligent woman. She is a seeker and a teller of truth in uncertain times of change; she digs deep and puts herself and her job to do the right thing. That being, not abusing it.”

Sharing what excited her about the series, the actor said, “The story looks at a potential and somewhat immediate balance of power between the sexes. We were all born into a world where society supported gender disparity. The tables are turned here, and everyone involved in the making of ‘The Power’ is especially aligned with the necessity of equality.”

Toni Collette co-stars in the series with John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitesic, Halle Bush, and others. ‘The Power’ is likely to release on March 30.